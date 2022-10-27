Orion Bunkers Changes Contact Details

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orion Bunkers is a physical supplier of both VLSFO and MGO products with Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Local Pakistan physical player Orion Bunkers is changing its main contact email address, Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, has told Ship & Bunker.

Going forwards the company will use its new address of info@orion-bunkers.com for all enquiries with immediate effect.

While the previous email - orionkhi@cyber.net.pk - will stay active until the end of the year, those using that address will be informed to switch to using the new contact details.

Orion Bunkers is a physical supplier of both VLSFO and MGO products with Pakistan, including Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.