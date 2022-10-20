Global Q3 VLSFO Off-Spec Rate Slipped on Yearly and Quarterly Basis: Verifuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The global off-spec rate declined significantly throughout Q3. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Verifuel

The share of VLSFO samples found to be off-specification declined on both a yearly and sequential quarterly basis in the third quarter of 2022, according to Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel.

About 1.8% of the VLSFO samples analysed by Verifuel in the third quarter of 2022 were found to be off-specification, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday. The figure was down from 2% in the previous quarter and from 1.9% in the third quarter of 2021.

The rate may be declining as we head into the fourth quarter, with 2.5% of samples found to be off-specification in July, 1.5% in August and 1.2% in September.

An increase in quality problems might have been expected in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with middle distillates now much harder to come by and more experimental blending components likely to be used. Singapore saw HSFO contamination problems in February and March, and a similar situation emerged at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub over the summer.

The global average viscosity of all VLSFO samples the company analysed was 148 cSt in the third quarter, down from 153 cSt the previous quarter. Average density fell marginally to 944.3 kg/m3 from 945.5 kg/m3 the previous quarter.

