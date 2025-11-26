Port of Prince Rupert Sees First Box Ship Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Prince Rupert on Canada's west coast has witnessed its first ever bunkering of a box ship.

Prince Rupert Port Authority today said the stem was conducted by Wolverine Terminals earlier this month at DP World Fairview Container Terminal.

The refuling was supported by Maersk Energy Markets.

"Thanks to the Gateway partners who helped facilitate this milestone and advance the services and bunkering options available to their customers on BC's North Coast," Prince Rupert Port Authority commented today in a post on social media.

Bunkering at the Port of Prince Rupert has been long in the works, with the bunkering terminal officially launched last year.