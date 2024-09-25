John T Essberger Orders Two Methanol-Fuelled Chemical Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal includes the option for four more vessels of the same type. Image Credit: John T Essberger

Shipping company John T Essberger has ordered two new chemical tankers capable of running on methanol.

The 13,000 DWT dual-fuelled tankers will be built at the Rainbow shipyard in Nantong, China, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The deal includes the option for four more vessels of the same type.

The ships are due for delivery from April 2027.

"These vessels reflect our commitment to safety, fuel efficiency, and environmental protection at the highest level," the company said in the statement.

"Despite global challenges in shipyard capacity and rising construction costs, we remain dedicated to modernizing and expanding our fleet to the most advanced technical standards."