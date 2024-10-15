Osprey Energy Hires Senior Trader in Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Konate had previously worked as a marine fuels trader for South African Bunkering and Trading since February 2015. Image Credit: Osprey Energy

Marine fuels firm Osprey Energy has hired a senior trader in Africa.

Assane Konate has joined the company as senior trader in Africa as of this month, Osprey Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Konate had previously worked as a marine fuels trader for South African Bunkering and Trading since February 2015.

"Assane Konate is a highly experienced trader with broad industry expertise, global experience and a stellar reputation," the company said in the post.

"Assane will drive our marine fuel trading activities in Africa, drawing on his well-rounded experience to provide clients with exceptional service."

Osprey Energy has physical bunker supply operations in the Netherlands, Denmark and France, as well as trading bunkers worldwide.