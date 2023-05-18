BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to One-Week High

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices hitting the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2.50/mt to $583/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since May 11. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $482/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $1/mt to $777/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $2.05/bl to $76.96/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $568/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $522.50/mt, at Fujairah they lost $4.50/mt to $553.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $1/mt to $529.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.38/bl at $76.58/bl as of 9:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.86/mt fall in bunker prices.