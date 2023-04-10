World News
BUNKER JOBS: AGT Petroleum Bunkering Seeks Sales Executive in Dubai
Monday April 10, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: AGT Petroleum Bunkering
Commodity trading firm AGT Petroleum Bunkering is seeking to hire a sales executive in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of relevant experience and a sound knowledge of oil trading operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary activity is to carry out sales of petroleum products and lubricants in UAE
- Canvassing and developing customers for industrial and export markets
- Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
- Managing the full supply chain from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
- Responsible for collection of payments from their customers
- Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP
- Achieving monthly targets
For more information, click here.