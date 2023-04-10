BUNKER JOBS: AGT Petroleum Bunkering Seeks Sales Executive in Dubai

The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: AGT Petroleum Bunkering

Commodity trading firm AGT Petroleum Bunkering is seeking to hire a sales executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of relevant experience and a sound knowledge of oil trading operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Primary activity is to carry out sales of petroleum products and lubricants in UAE

Canvassing and developing customers for industrial and export markets

Leveraging the existing team for supply sources

Managing the full supply chain from loading, operations, delivery, and payments

Responsible for collection of payments from their customers

Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades

Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP

Achieving monthly targets

For more information, click here.