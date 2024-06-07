BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $599/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since July 20 the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $1.50/mt to $520/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $7/mt to $775.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.46/bl to $79.87/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $579.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $2/mt to $528/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $583/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4.50/mt to $568/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $80.03/bl as of 6:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise in bunker prices.