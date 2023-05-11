BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fourth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their level at the start of this year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to recover at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $0.50/mt to $587/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the highest level since May 2. The G20-HSFO Index lost $2/mt to $486/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $7.50/mt to $786.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.03/bl to $76.41/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $0.50/mt to $571/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $537.50/mt, at Fujairah they lost $4.50/mt to $557.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $1/mt to $543.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.75/bl at $77.16/bl as of 9:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.65/mt rise in bunker prices.