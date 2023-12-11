French Warship Targeted by Drones in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The French Navy frigate Languedoc shot both drones down about 100 km off the port of Al Hudaydah. Image Credit: French Navy

A French warship was targeted for a drone attack in the Red Sea over the weekend.

Two drones approached the French Navy frigate Languedoc in the Red Sea from the direction of Yemen on Saturday night, news agency AP reported, citing comments from France's Armies Ministry.

The warship shot both drones down about 100 km off the port of Al Hudaydah, according to the report.

Tensions for shipping in the region have risen significantly since the outbreak of conflict in Gaza in early October. Ships linked to Israeli ownership have been targeted for drone attacks, missile strikes and boardings, and Yemen's Houthi movement has said it will now target all ships heading for Israeli ports.