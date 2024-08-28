BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped again on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $631.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since July 19.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $506.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $783.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.88/bl to $79.55/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5.50/mt to $644.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $15.50/mt to $561/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $8.50/mt to $631.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $560/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $79.61/bl as of 5:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt rise in bunker prices.