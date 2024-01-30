Baseblue and Bunker One Supply Biofuel to Wagenborg Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms supplied a co-processed fuel to the Netherlands-based shipping company in October. Image Credit: Baseblue

Bunker Holding units Baseblue and Bunker One have collaborated to supply biofuel bunkers to Wagenborg Shipping.

The two firms supplied a co-processed fuel to the Netherlands-based shipping company in October, they said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The fuel came with a net 68.9% GHG reduction compared to conventional fuels.

"Reducing CO2 is one of our key priorities," Sebastiaan Verstappen, bunker procurement manager at Wagenborg Shipping, said in the statement.

"In close cooperation with our customers, we are exploring the potential of co-processed fuels.

"We believe, on the short term it is one of the easiest ways to reduce our environmental impact and overachieve our CO2 reduction targets."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.