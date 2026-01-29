IACS Publishes Safety Framework for Ammonia Release Mitigation Systems on Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New unified requirement sets out how ammonia leak-control systems should be designed, tested and approved. File Image / Pixabay

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has published a new unified requirement, UR H2, establishing a safety framework for ammonia release mitigation systems on ammonia-fuelled vessels.

UR H2 defines how these systems should be designed, installed, tested and certified to manage ammonia releases during normal operations and foreseeable accident scenarios, IACS said in an email statement on Thursday.

It aligns with IMO guidance under MSC.1/Circ.1687 and is intended to support consistent assessment and approval by classification societies.

The framework recognises multiple mitigation concepts, including dissolution tanks, scrubbers, combustion units and dilution systems, provided they meet defined safety goals.

In addition, UR H2 establishes expectations for workshop and onboard testing, certification and operational readiness to ensure systems remain effective in service.

Ammonia is widely seen as a potential marine fuel to support the decarbonisation of shipping, but its high toxicity remains a key safety concern around handling, storage and bunkering.