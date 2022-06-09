Greece's Capital Ship Management Launches Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd's Register will also play a role in the trial, carrying out the risk assessment, emissions monitoring and fuel quality analysis. Image Credit: Capital Ship Management

Greece-based Capital Ship Management is set to launch a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its managed vessels.

The firm will test a biofuel blend on board its managed VLCC the Apollonas, it said in a statement on its website this week. Classification society Lloyd's Register will also play a role in the trial, carrying out the risk assessment, emissions monitoring and fuel quality analysis.

"We support research on various decarbonisation solutions such as the use of biofuels, as part of our commitment to contribute to the industry's carbon footprint reduction, in line with the IMO GHG emissions reduction agenda," Nikolaos Vaporis, chief technical officer at Capital Ship Management, said in the statement.

"We are especially pleased to participate in this project, as it is an opportunity to work with LR and remain at the forefront of environmental innovation."