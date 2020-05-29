Former Euronav CEO Paddy Rodgers Joins V.Group Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rodgers was previously CEO of Euronav for almost 20 years. Image Credit: V.Group

Former Euronav CEO Paddy Rodgers has joined the board of ship management and services company V.Group, the company said Thursday.

Rodgers has been appointed as a non-executive director, the company said in a statement on its website.

"We welcome Paddy to our Board," John Pattullo, chairman of V.Group, said in the statement.

"His global experience in driving significant business growth, his knowledge of the tanker market and his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow V.Group."

Rodgers was previously CEO of tanker company Euronav for almost 20 years. He was one of the most outspoken critics of scrubber systems as a means of cutting sulfur emissions in the run-up to IMO 2020.