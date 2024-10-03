Tankers International Hires Head of Bunker Strategy and Procurement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Robinson was previously managing partner of Island Gulf Energy in Dubai from July 2016 to last month. Image Credit: Tankers International

VLCC pool Tankers International has hired its first head of bunker strategy and procurement.

Stephen Robinson has joined the company as head of bunker strategy and procurement in London as of last month, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Robinson was previously managing partner of Island Gulf Energy in Dubai from July 2016 to last month.

He had earlier served as managing director of Bomin Bunker Holding in Dubai from 2006 to 2017.

"Stephen Robinson brings with him a wealth of knowledge and strong relationships which he has developed over many years on both the trading and supply sides of the bunkering world," Matthew Smith, chief operating officer at Tankers International, said in the statement.

"With decarbonisation so high on the shipping agenda plus the emerging alternative fuels landscape, this has never been more important.

"We're excited to have someone of his pedigree supporting our pool, focusing on realising the growing competitive advantage that an effective fuel strategy has to offer, and adding true value to our partners when it comes to fuel procurement."