Trafigura Completes First Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Transfer Off Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's chartered vessel the Green Power delivered about 6,000 mt of ammonia to the gas carrier Gas Aegean off Ceuta last week. Image Credit: Trafigura

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura has completed its first ship-to-ship ammonia transfer in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The firm's chartered vessel the Green Power delivered about 6,000 mt of ammonia to the gas carrier Gas Aegean off Ceuta last week, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ammonia was produced in Louisiana and will be used by Fertiberia for fertiliser production.

The transfer is a key step in demonstrating how ammonia can be safely handled at sea. Demonstrations of this kind will be important to showing the shipping industry that safety implications from the alternative fuel's toxicity need not be a barrier to its use as a bunker fuel.

"Our first safe and efficient ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia supports our growing ammonia trading activity," Andrea Olivi, head of wet freight at Trafigura, said in the statement.

"Importantly, it demonstrates the feasibility of ammonia bunkering in the future as demand grows for the hydrogen-based low carbon fuels that will enable the shipping industry to decarbonise."