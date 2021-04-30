Maersk Hires Head of Decarbonisation Business Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is set to be an early adopter of zero-carbon fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has given its latest hire the tall order of setting up a carbon-neutral bunker supply chain over the next two years.

The firm has appointed Berit Hinnemann as its new head of decarbonisation business development as of May 1, Hinnemann said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Maersk has committed to buying only ships capable of running on zero-carbon fuels from now on. It expects its first carbon-neutral ship, a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel running on green methanol, to be on the water in 2023.

"I will continue to work on building our supply of carbon-neutral fuels such as green methanol and green ammonia," Hinnemann said.

"We have ambitious decarbonisation targets, and this requires building entirely new supply chains together across the industry.

"A lot of work is ahead of us."

Hinnemann was previously a senior innovation project manager at Maersk, and before that had served as head of global intelligence at Haldor Topsoe.