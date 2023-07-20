Shipbroker Braemar Adds Fuel Oil Cargo Swaps Pricing to Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping clients will be able to use the pricing to hedge their bunker fuel exposure. File Image / Pixabay

Shipbroker Braemar has added fuel oil and middle distillate cargo swaps pricing to the services provided on its trading screen.

Shipping clients using the Braemar Screen will now be able to access live derivatives pricing for fuel oil and gasoil across Europe and Singapore, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Shipping clients will be able to use the pricing to hedge their bunker fuel exposure.

"Bunkers are typically a ship's largest variable cost and reducing price exposure via swaps is one of the most effective ways to provide certainty of voyage costs," the company said in the statement.

"This development will enable traders to make more informed decisions based on real-time market data, and to improve the efficiency of their bunker fuel hedging activities."