BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have been falling for the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Wednesday, with global VLSFO prices advancing to this highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $645/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since February 21. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $10.50/mt to $463/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $10.50/mt to $932/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.86bl to $84.31/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed performance. At Singapore prices rose by $15/mt to $607.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4.50/mt to $573/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2.50/mt to $608/mt and at Houston they sank by $9/mt to $624.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.50/bl at $84.81/bl as of 9:52 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $3.76/mt rise in bunker prices.