Performance Shipping Adds New LNG-Ready Tanker to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be on charter with Clearlake Shipping Pte, a subsidiary of commodities trader Gunvor. Image Credit: Performance Shipping

Greece-based Performance Shipping has taken delivery of a new LNG-ready to its fleet - the third vessel in its current newbuilding programme.

The 114,000 dwt M/T P. Marseille is an LNG-ready crude oil tanker that was built at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The delivery follows sister vessels M/T P. Massport and M/T P. Tokyo.

All three are fixed on five-year time charters to Clearlake Shipping Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of commodities trader Gunvor, with options for two additional years.

Being LNG-ready means the tanker will initially run on conventional marine fuels but can be retrofitted in the future to operate on LNG.

"With the delivery of this LR2 vessel, we have now successfully completed our three-LR2-vessel newbuilding program with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding," Andreas Michalopoulos, CEO of Performance Shipping, said.