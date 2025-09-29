DHL Partners with Hapag-Lloyd for Biofuel-Powered Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd says it's been using biofuels to power its fleet since 2020. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

DHL Global Forwarding has signed a deal with Hapag-Lloyd to cover the emissions from its shipments with the container line's use of biofuels.

Under the three-year deal, DHL will purchase scope 3 GHG emission reductions resulting from the use of biofuels on Hapag-Lloyd's fleet, Hapag-Lloyd said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The first order under the deal delivered 25,000 tons of CO2e well-to-wake emission avoidance in July 2025, using biofuel blends produced from waste and residue feedstocks.

The partnership applies the book-and-claim chain of custody model, which lets customers attribute verified emission reductions to their shipments even if the biofuel is consumed elsewhere in the fleet.

"We are delighted to have completed this order with DHL, demonstrating the feasibility and effectiveness of using sustainable marine fuels to reduce Scope 3 emissions through our Ship Green product," Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd, said.

Both companies have committed to ambitious targets-Hapag-Lloyd to reach net-zero fleet emissions by 2045 and DHL by 2050.