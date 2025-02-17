CSC Urges IMO Member States to Align Levy and Fuel Standard with Revised CII

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Clean Shipping Coalition says GHG fuel standard and carbon levy should align with the revised CII. File Image / Pixabay

Environmental group Clean Shipping Coalition is calling for the GHG fuel standard and carbon levy to align with the revised Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), which will be discussed at this week's International Maritime Organization intersessional meeting.

"IMO member states meeting to discuss the shipping sector's contribution to the climate crisis must agree an ambitious set of new climate measures, including a global zero- and near-zero GHG fuel standard and a levy on ship fuel to drive emission reductions and ensure a just climate transition for international shipping," Delaine McCullough, President of Clean Shipping Coalition, said in an emailed statement.

McCullough thinks these measures won't be enough to meet IMO's 2030 and 2040 goals.

"To build a more ocean-friendly shipping industry, member states must ensure that both the fuel standard and levy align with the concurrent revision of the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator, a measure designed to force more efficient and less GHG-intensive shipping" McCullough noted.

The CII came into force in January 2023 and measures how efficiently a vessel transports cargo by assessing its carbon emissions per unit of transport work. The system assigns ratings to vessels based on their performance, with ratings ranging from A (best) to E (worst).

The review of current CII measures is expected to be completed by January 2026.

"During this week's meeting, IMO Member States must ensure that the agreement on a global fuel standard and levy is aligned with a strong Carbon Intensity Indicator, ahead of April's Intersessional Working Group on Air Pollution and Energy Efficiency, in order to set of transparent, ambitious and enforceable new requirements for the efficient operation of ships," McCullough added.