Dutch Testing Firm Acquires Emissions Verification Company Verifavia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Normec has bought a majority stake in Verifavia. Image Credit: Verifavia

Netherlands-based testing, inspection and certification organisation Normec has acquired emissions verification company Verifavia.

Normec has bought a majority stake in Verifavia, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Verifavia was one of the first organisations to offer EU MRV services to shipping, as well as verifying IMO emissions data collection for several flag states. The firm also offers a real-time carbon intensity indicator dashboard as of November 2021.

"We and Normec are both flexible, agile companies that can respond quickly to clients' requests – which is vital for maritime and aviation companies that need to meet industry regulations on carbon emissions or industry specific legislation," Julien Dufour, president of Verifavia, said in the statement.

"Normec's management wants us to retain the entrepreneurial mindset that has served us so well over the years, which this partnership allows us to do."