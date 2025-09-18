BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have jumped this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $524/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since September 9.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $442.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6/mt to $770.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.52/bl to $67.95/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $493/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5/mt to $463.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6.50/mt to $492.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $5/mt to $489/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $67.71/bl as of 6:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt fall in bunker prices.