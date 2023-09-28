Two New Shore Power Facilities at Port of Kiel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The connections were funded by both Germany's federal government and the State of Schleswig-Holstein. Image Credit: Port of Kiel

The Port of Kiel in Germany has opened two new shore power facilities.

The port inaugurated a 50/60 Hz connection for cruise ships and ferries and a 50 Hz one for ferries over the weekend, the Port of Kiel said in a statement on its website this week.

The connections were funded by both Germany's federal government and the State of Schleswig-Holstein.

"The construction of the two new shore power plants at the seaport shows our ports are moving forward," Daniel Günther, minister-president of the State of Schleswig-Holstein, said in the statement.

"With each planned, funded and built plant, the seaport of Kiel is implementing its Blue Port strategy and moving further towards climate neutrality.

"With the almost 5.5 million euros each, the state and federal government are also investing in sensible solutions that make maritime transport more environmentally friendly and in a location factor in competition with other ports."

Shore power connections allow ships at berth to connect to the land-based grid for their energy needs, reducing the emissions from their engines. If the land-based grid has renewable power available, the connections can contribute to an overall cut in GHG emissions.