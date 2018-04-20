Global Bunker Prices Hit Highest Since 2014

Global bunker prices are at their highest level since 2014, data from Ship & Bunker shows.

Ship & Bunker's Global 20 Ports Average, which tracks the average bunker prices in 20 of the world's most popular bunkering ports responsible for the vast majority of global bunker volumes, Friday indicated an average IFO380 price of $409/mt.

This is the highest it has been since the $414.50/mt recorded on December 4, 2014.

In that time the average price for the world's most popular grade fell as low as $144.50/mt, which was set on January 20, 2016.

The bunker prices have been naturally tracking the corresponding fluctuations in the price of crude.