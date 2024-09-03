BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $624/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since August 26.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $9/mt to $491.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $5/mt to $768.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.59/bl to $77.52/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $6.50/mt to $627/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $12/mt to $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $9/mt to $611/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6/mt to $548.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $77.33/bl as of 7:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall in bunker prices.