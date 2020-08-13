FOBAS Warns of Fuel Oil Stability Issues in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel stability issues may be emerging in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's Register's Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis Service (FOBAS) has warned of several recent instances of fuel oil being sold in Singapore with total sediment potential (TSP) above below the required maximum.

The organisation has tested a number of RMG-380 samples from Singapore in the past week with TSP of 0.17-0.38% m/m, it said in an emailed note Thursday, compared with the 0.10% m/m specification limit.

"Advised bunker details from respective Bunker Delivery Notes (BDN) as well as FOBAS quality analysis indicate that half of these samples appear to originate from same batch of fuel delivered over a period of time," the company said.

"Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the handling and treatment/fuel injection systems.

"Furthermore the attempted use of such fuels can result in highly compromised combustion leading to engine and turbocharger damage."