Wärtsilä to Fit Battery Power Systems to Three Finnlines Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new Finnlines ships are under construction in China. Image Credit: Finnlines

Technology company Wärtsilä has agreed to fit battery power systems to three new ferries being built for Finnlines, the company said Wednesday.

The ships will be fitted with a hybrid system including 500 kWh of energy storage, the company said, allowing them to operate with zero emissions while in port.

The ships are currently under construction at the Nanjing Jingling shipyard in China, and Wärtsilä is due to fit its equipment to the yard in the second half of this year.

Battery power is potentially suitable as part of an emissions reduction strategy for smaller vessels in short-sea shipping, but is unlikely in the near term to make significant inroads into marine energy market share among the larger cargo vessels that make up the bulk of global bunker demand.