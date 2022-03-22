ABB Sees Up to 20% Bunker Fuel Savings From New Digital Vessel Tracking Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new platform joins a host of digital products being developed to give the shipping industry better insight into its fuel consumption and emissions. Image Credit: ABB

Technology company ABB says ships can save up to 20% on their bunker fuel consumption with its new digital vessel tracking platform.

The product, ABB Ability Tekomar EPERT marine, gives insights into vessel performance and CO2 emissions, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Tekomar XPERT marine comprises three modules covering the engine, hull and propeller, and emissions," the firm said in the statement.

"Combined, these modules provide actionable insights into ship performance, based on which shipping companies can make better operating decisions, which lead to notable fuel savings.

"This, in turn, enables vessels to achieve improved carbon intensity index (CII) ratings."

The hull and propeller module of the platform delivers real-time information on the vessel's performance that can give a better assessment of its defouling needs, according to the statement.