LNG Bunkering Now Available at 222 Ports Globally: SEA-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SEA-LNG says more than $150 billion has been invested over the past decade to increase the use of LNG as marine fuel. Image Credit: SEA-LNG

LNG bunkering is now available at 222 ports globally, up from 198 ports in 2024, according to LNG bunker industry body SEA-LNG.

The number of LNG bunkering vessels has increased from just one in 2016 to more than 62 in 2025, with a further 38 vessels currently on order, it said in its latest View from the Bridge report - The Journey.

SEA-LNG added that more than $150 billion has been invested over the past decade to increase the use of LNG as marine fuel.

"From a niche solution used by vessels in Northern Europe in 2016, today, LNG is a globally utilised mainstream marine fuel," it said.

"Its energy density, availability, lower costs of regulatory compliance and commercial optionality give it an advantage over other alternative marine fuels."

The coalition also pointed to the growing availability of bio-LNG and the early-stage development of liquefied e-methane.

"2025 is the year the methane decarbonisation pathway became a clear runway," Steve Esau, COO of SEA-LNG, said.

"The year our advocacy for LNG as a transition fuel from fossil LNG through liquefied biomethane to liquefied e-methane took off, with record amounts of LBM powering global shipping today and growing strongly into the future."

Out of the 275 alternative-capable vessels ordered in 2025, LNG propulsion accounted for 68% of the orders, according to classification society DNV.