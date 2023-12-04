VPS Sees Decarbonisation, Digitalisation and Energy Efficiency as Key Focus Areas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company won a marine fuel testing and inspection excellence award at the Marine Fuels 360 event in Singapore last week. Image Credit: VPS

Testing firm VPS has set decarbonisation, digitalisation and energy efficiency as three of its its key future focus areas.

The company won a marine fuel testing and inspection excellence award at the Marine Fuels 360 event in Singapore last week.

In a statement announcing the award, the company set out some of its ambitions in the marine fuels space.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we also remain committed to our future endeavors in decarbonisation, digitisation, and energy efficiency," the company said in the statement.

"The marine fuels industry is evolving rapidly, and VPS is actively engaged in initiatives related to the viability and realities of alternative fuels.

"Our focus includes exploring options such as methanol as a bunker fuel, where VPS conducted the world's first quantity and quality survey in Singapore, Egypt and Rotterdam.

"Our acquisition of Xyney Maritime and Emsys supports our direction to provide data-driven decarbonisation solutions, emissions monitoring and leveraging these with our existing largest database of marine fuel quality.

"This dynamic combination of existing competence with future capabilities, we believe, has been pivotal in winning this prestigious Marine Fuel Testing & Inspection Excellence Award."