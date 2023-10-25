Last Chance to Respond to IBIA's Bunker Industry Digitalisation Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The survey is open to everyone involved in the industry. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body IBIA has reminded bunker market stakeholders to take part in its survey on digitalisation, which closes at the end of this week.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this month, the IBIA Digitalisation Working Group has launched an online survey seeking to explore the bunker industry's digital landscape.

The survey will seek to explore potential areas for digital advancement and challenges that may inhibit this transformation, assess the depth and breadth of current digitalisation strategies, identify the current digital tools used by industry members and pinpoint sectors of the value chain that demand priority in digitalisation.

The survey is open to everyone involved in the industry, and needs to be completed by October 27. To participate in the survey, click here.

The survey results will be highlighted at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai next month.

The IBIA Annual Convention 2023 will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Dubai on November 7-9. For more information, click here.