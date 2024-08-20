BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $615.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since August 9.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $6/mt to $784/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $2.02/bl to $77.66/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3.50/mt to $601.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $0.50/mt to $552.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $600.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6/mt to $560/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $77.06/bl as of 6:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt fall in bunker prices.