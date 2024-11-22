CSL Partnership Orders Two Methanol-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuelled 17,500 m3 ships are due for delivery in August and November 2026. Image Credit: CSL Group

A partnership between CSL and OWL has ordered two new subsea rock installation vessels capable of running on methanol.

The dual-fuelled 17,500 m3 ships are due for delivery in August and November 2026, the CSL Group said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"We're excited to share that CSL OWL SRI, a new partnership between CSL and OWL, is building two subsea rock installation (SRI) vessels tailored for the offshore wind sector," the company said.

"Purpose-built for optimal flexibility, these vessels will deliver efficient and cost-effective SRI services in water depths up to 100 metres."

Demand for methanol as a bunker fuel is set to rise rapidly in the coming years with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage from a variety of shipping segments gradually being delivered.