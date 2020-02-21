Liberty Marine Fuels Hires New Senior Broker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liberty Marine Fuels is expanding its team. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Global independent broker Liberty Marine Fuels has hired Thomas Worsøe as a senior bunker broker, the company said Friday.

Worsøe will start work on March 1, the company said in an emailed statement.

"With Thomas's extensive knowledge of the bunker market, he will help Liberty Marine Fuels' further expansion and ambition to become the preferred partner among buyers as well as suppliers," the company said.

For the past four years Worsøe has been a consultant to the offshore industry.

In previous roles he was a sales manager for Bomin in Germany and an account manager for OW Risk Management.

Contact details for Worsøe are as follows:

Email: Thomas@libertymarinefuels.com / Bunkers@libertymarinefuels.com

Phone: +45 21530040