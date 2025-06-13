Crude Futures Surge After Israeli Strike on Iran

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Israel launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran overnight, killing the chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards as well as targeting nuclear facilities. File Image / Pixabay

Crude futures surged on Friday morning after an overnight strike by Israel on Iran.

Israel launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran overnight, killing the chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards as well as targeting nuclear facilities. Iran's oil export facilities appear not to have been targeted.

Iran has already reportedly launched about 100 drones towards Israel in response, and further retaliation is likely.

Crude markets jumped sharply on Friday morning as traders reacted to the news. The ICE August Brent futures contract traded at $74.38/bl as of 7:00 AM GMT in London, up from $69.36/bl at Thursday's close, and traded as high as $78.45/bl earlier in the morning.