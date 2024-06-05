Hagland Shipping Orders Methanol-Ready Bulk Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The four 5,000 DWT vessels will be built by Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes. Image Credit: Hagland Shipping

Hagland Shipping has ordered a series of dry bulk carriers suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The four 5,000 DWT vessels will be built by Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Compared to the oldest ships in Hagland's existing fleet, the ships are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 40-50% and NOx emissions by 90-95% from delivery," the company said in the statement.

"The ships are equipped with an engine solution that can be converted to methanol operation in the future.

"A system that recovers the waste heat from the engines will produce enough electricity to cover the ship's hotel load.

"The first ship is expected to join the fleet around year-end 2025."

Hagland operates a total of 13 ships, trading mainly in Northern Europe and the Baltic.