Dan-Bunkering Hires Marine Fuel Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Labib was hired to the role after completing a three-month internship with the firm in Houston. Image Credit: Kerolos Labib

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Kerolos Labib will join the firm's Dubai office as a bunker trader as of October, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Labib was hired to the role after completing a three-month internship with the firm in Houston.

"I'm so excited to start my bunker trading career along side these amazing traders in the ambitious and beautiful city of Dubai," Labib said in the post.

"Big thanks to all the amazing traders in the Houston office that helped me kick off my journey and taught me so much during my internship."

Dan-Bunkering has a staff of 27 in its Dubai office, according to its website, of which seven are bunker traders. The firm opened its Dubai office in 2013.

The company is based in Middelfart, and has 11 offices worldwide.