EUAs for EU-ETS Compliance Drop Below €60/mt CO2e

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping joined the EU-ETS at the start of 2024. File Image / Pixabay

The price of EU Allowances (EUAs) used for compliance with the European Union's emissions trading system has dropped significantly at the start of 2024.

The January ICE EUA futures contract traded at €59.83/mt CO2e as of 8:15 AM in London on Monday.

The contract stood at €77.55/mt CO2e at the end of last year.

Shipping joined the EU-ETS at the start of 2024, meaning all ships larger than 5,000 GT will need to purchase EUAs to cover the emissions for their voyages between EU ports. Ships on voyages between the EU and elsewhere in the world need EUAs for half the emissions generated.

The system is being phased in gradually, meaning ship owners pay 40% of the costs for 2024, 70% for 2025 and 100% from 2026 onwards.

The first deadline for EUAs to be surrendered -- for 2024's voyages -- is September 30, 2025.