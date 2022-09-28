Ammonia-Ready, LNG-Fuelled VLCC Wins Bureau Veritas Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be capable of running on both LNG and conventional fuels from delivery. Image Credit: DSIC

A new LNG dual-fuelled VLCC suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion has won the initial approval of classification society Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas has awarded approval in principle to the ship after a joint project between China Merchants Energy Shipping, TotalEnergies, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co and GTT, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship will be capable of running on both LNG and conventional fuels from delivery, as well as having BV's 'ammonia-prepared' notation. The notation means the vessel's fuel storage tank is suitable to hold liquid ammonia fuel, meaning the ship can be retrofitted to ammonia propulsion at a later fate if the owner decides to.

"The joint development project has successfully developed a LNG Dual Fuelled and Ammonia Prepared VLCC with membrane type storage tank as LNG fuel tank and ammonia prepared by integrating resources of shipyard, energy industry, ship owner, core equipment suppliers and classification society," Wei Zheng, technical director at DSIC, said in the statement.

"We look forward to further development to gain a breakthrough in the market as a good start of this project is leading to a deeper and broader cooperation.

"We look forward to strengthening communication and complementary advantages with TotalEnergies, China Merchant Energy Shipping, GTT and BV to achieve outstanding accomplishment."