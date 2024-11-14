Alfa Laval to Help Develop Europe's Largest Biofuel Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The contracts -- worth SEK 350 million -- will see Alfa Laval adding HVO pre-treatment technology at the facility in Huelva. File image / Pixabay

Engineering company Alfa Laval has won two contracts to support HVO production at Europe's largest biofuel facility.

The contracts -- worth SEK 350 million -- will see Alfa Laval adding HVO pre-treatment technology at the facility in Huelva, the company said in a press release this week.

The facility is a joint venture between Cepsa Bioenergia San Roque S.L. (CSBR) and Bio-Oils Energy, part of the Apical Group, and is set to produce 500,000 mt/year of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

The plant is expected to be up and running in 2026.

"The biggest challenge in the biofuel industry is to triple the capacity by 2030. The volume increase is essential, and we are excited for Alfa Laval to play an important role in this transition," Sammy Hulpiau, president of the company's Food & Water Division, said in the statement.

"The trust placed in us by CBSR ensures that Alfa Laval significantly contributes to the necessary increase of biofuels in aviation, and the transformation of the entire industry."