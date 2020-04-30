Climate Bonds Initiative Sets out Shipping Stall

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: green criteria. File image/Pixabay.

A financial instrument aimed at channelling funds into environmentally sustainable projects has issued a consultative document on shipping to determine which bits of the industry might qualify under the scheme.

A technical working group has been developing critieria for the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) since early last year. The consultation period for the criteria runs from now until the end fo June.

Draft criteria in the document include zero-emission ships and their refuelling infrastructure while ships carrying fossil fuel cargo are excluded.

Among the names on the shipping CBI's industry advisory panel are Citi's Michael Parker and former transport head at Dutch bank ABN Amro, Gust Biesbroeck.

Dr Tristan Smith of University College London is one of the technical consultants on the project.