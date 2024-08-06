Shipbroker SSY Hires Head of Alternative Fuel Solutions From Wärtsilä

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Esperø had previously worked for Wärtsilä since December 2011. Image Credit: Cato Esperø / LinkedIn

Shipbroking firm SSY has hired a head of alternative fuel solutions from engineering company Wärtsilä.

Cato Esperø has joined SSY as offshore project director and head of alternative fuel solutions as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Esperø had previously worked for Wärtsilä since December 2011, serving most recently as head of sales for Norway.

He had earlier worked for Lorentzen & Co from 2010 to 2011 and for Goltens Worldwide from 2005 to 2010.

"I look forward to bringing my knowledge of decarbonization, technical solutions, and ecosystem thinking to SSY, a firm that has been shaping the broking and shipping industry for over a century," Esperø said in the post.

"I recognize that the broking business will play a crucial role in ensuring transparency, competitive conditions, and value creation in a rapidly changing world."