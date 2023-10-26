Airbus Orders Three New Methanol-Fuelled Wind-Assisted Ro-Ro Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuelled ships will have the capacity to run on both methanol and MDO, as well as being fitted with six Flettner rotors. Image Credit: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

Global engineering firm Airbus has ordered three new methanol-fuelled ro-ro cargo vessels with wind-assisted propulsion.

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has been selected to build, own and operate the news ships, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The dual-fuelled ships will have the capacity to run on both methanol and MDO, as well as being fitted with six Flettner rotors. Routing software will also be used to optimise fuel efficiency and maximise the gains from wind propulsion.

The ships are due to enter service from 2026.

"The renewal of our marine fleet is a major step forward in reducing our environmental impact," Nicolas Chrétien, head of sustainability and environment at Airbus, said in the statement.

"The latest generation of vessels proposed by Louis Dreyfus Armateurs are more fuel efficient than their predecessors, using cutting-edge technologies like wind-assisted propulsion.

"This demonstrates our determination to lead the way in decarbonising our sector by innovating not just in aviation, but across all our industrial operations."