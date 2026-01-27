Extreme Weather Emerges as Fast-Growing Threat to Business Continuity: StormGeo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

StormGeo says climate change is turning extreme weather into a critical operational risk, pushing companies to prioritise resilience and continuity planning. File Image / Pixabay

Extreme weather is becoming one of the fastest-growing threats to business continuity, including shipping companies, as climate volatility increases, according to voyage optimisation firm StormGeo.

Companies must move beyond reactive weather monitoring to protect operations, assets and personnel, StormGeo said in an email statement on Tuesday.

“Every sector is weather-exposed – but few are truly weather-intelligent in their day-to-day operations,” Carsten Torbergsen, VP weather intelligence at StormGeo, said.

“The real value emerges when weather insight is embedded directly into operational workflows, enabling faster, safer and better-informed decisions.”

He said climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of events such as storms, floods and heatwaves, driving higher risks of unplanned shutdowns, safety incidents, asset damage and prolonged service disruption.

“Accurate forecasting is only one side of the equation,” Torbergsen said.

“Companies also need to know how it will impact their operations, people and assets so they are able to respond proactively and minimize disruption.”

StormGeo said integrating operationally focused weather insight into planning, maintenance and logistics can improve safety, reduce downtime and strengthen industrial resilience.