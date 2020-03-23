Panama Bunker Sales Gain 18.5% on Year in February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama's bunker sales have fallen since January. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales figures for Panama showed a similar pattern to Singapore in February, gaining from the same month a year earlier but declining from January's levels.

Total sales jumped by 18.5% from a year earlier to 436,066 mt last month, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), but slipped by 8.6% from January's figure.

In Singapore February's total was 2.6% higher than the same month of 2019 but 14.1% lower than January's.

Very low sulfur fuel oil sales in Panama fell by 12.3% on a monthly basis to 340,338 mt.

High sulfur fuel oil sales gained 91.8% from January's levels to 41,089 mt, while marine diesel oil lost 19.2% to 54,639 mt, the AMP said.

A total of 604 ships were bunkered in Panama in February, down from 725 in January, meaning the average stem size gained 9.7% on the month to 722 mt per ship.