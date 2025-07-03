Chinese Shipyard Starts Construction of James Fisher and Sons Tankers

The tankers will serve the Northwest European coastal shipping market. Image Credit: James Fisher

Shipping firm James Fisher and Sons has announced that construction of its first four LNG-dual-fuel chemical tankers begins in China.

The keel laying of the Orca Fisher took place at China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard (YZDH) in late May, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Deliveries for the vessels are expected to begin from early 2026 onwards and will serve the Northwest Europe coastal shipping markets.

“This milestone marks more than the start of a hull – it’s a continuation of our ongoing and unwavering commitment to decarbonise the fleet and strengthen operational performance for our customers," Michael Arkley, product line director at James Fisher, said.

“It also reflects the depth of collaboration and trust we’ve built with YZDH, Bureau Veritas, Alpha Marine and other key partners across two successful newbuild programmes to date.”