'Bornholm Bunker Hub' Alternative Fuels Project Seeks Customers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Baltic island of Bornholm could become a new alternative fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

The Bornholm Bunker Hub project, an international consortium backed by Bunker Holding seeking to set up alternative fuels supply chains in the Baltic, is looking for its first customers.

The organisation expects to set up alternative fuel supply at the Port of Roenne by 2025, and is now seeking to bring on board partners and customers in the region, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The project's current members are Orsted, Bunker Holding, Ramboll, Molslinjen, Topsoe, Bureau Veritas, Wartsila and the Port of Roenne.

The project aims to set up an energy island at Bornholm with at least 2 GW of offshore wind energy, which will be used to produce green bunker fuels such as methanol and ammonia.

"In Bunker Holding Group, we are committed to supporting the establishment of the bunker infrastructure needed to supply zero emission bunker fuels to the shipping industry," Christoffer Berg Lassen, chief commercial officer at Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"As we expect to see an increasing demand for green fuels such as methanol and ammonia this decade, we strongly support and encourage projects and collaborations like Bornholm Bunker Hub, which seek to enable the production and supply of sustainable marine fuels."